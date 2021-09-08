CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Glasper Announces Two Live Stream Events In Partnership With On Air

Cover picture for the articleToday, four-time Grammy-winning pianist, composer, and producer Robert Glasper announced a pair of one-off, visually immersive live streams presented in partnership with On Air. The first show, Robert Glasper Electric Trio, will air on Friday, October 8 at 8pm EDT, PDT, BST* & AEST* (*October 9) with guests Burniss Travis, Justin Tyson, and DJ Jahi Sundance sitting in with Glasper on stage. The second stream, Dinner Party — a nod to last year’s critically acclaimed self-titled album — sees the Robert Glasper Electric Trio lineup adding long-time collaborator, co-producer, and creative partner Terrace Martin, as well as Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah. Dinner Party will stream on Friday, October 29 at 8pm EDT, PDT, BST* & AEST* (*October 30). Tickets are available for both streams here.

