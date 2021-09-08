Robert Glasper Announces Two Live Stream Events In Partnership With On Air

Pat Metheny has released SIDE-EYE NYC (V1.IV) today, the recording debut of his SIDE-EYE trio project featuring the 20-time GRAMMY winner accompanied by a handpicked and rotating selection of, as he puts it, “newer generation musicians who have particularly caught my interest along the way.” Throughout SIDE-EYE NYC’s eight compositions, Metheny completely reinvents his classics including “Better Days Ahead” and “Timeline” alongside brand new and characteristically genre-defying work revealed for the first time. For a song like “Timeline,” which Metheny originally recorded with fellow icons Michael Brecker and Elvin Jones, hearing 26-year-old pianist/organist/keyboardist James Francies and 34-year-old GRAMMY-winning drummer Marcus Gilmore give their innovative interpretations provides an exhilaratingly fresh perspective.“It’s a very natural and organic thing for me to play with them,” says Metheny. “They have literally grown up listening to the recordings and playing these compositions from their beginnings, just as I did with many of the folks that I eventually wound up playing with.”