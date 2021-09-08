Quinnipiac women’s soccer remains perfect with 3-1 home victory against Vermont

The Quinnipiac women’s soccer team returned to Hamden on Wednesday, defeating Vermont 3-1 to extend its undefeated start. All eyes were focused on Quinnipiac sophomore forward Rebecca Cooke this game. She has had a phenomenal start to the 2021 campaign for the Bobcats. Her six goals and one assist (13 points) in the first three games this season lead Quinnipiac in team scoring by a wide margin.