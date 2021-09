Aberdeen - Scott Scepaniak, age 64, formerly of Aberdeen, passed away September 1st in Prior Lake, MN. Services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Prior Lake on September 8th at 10:30am. A visitation will take place on September 7th, 5-7pm at Ballard Sunder Funeral Home in Prior Lake and September 8th, 9:30-10:30am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. A graveside service with burial to follow will be held on Friday, September 10th at 2pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen.