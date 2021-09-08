School districts must start adjusting their Covid recovery plans soon

The Hamilton School Board continues to deal with pressure from all sides as the Covid-19 virus infects more people in Ravalli County. Prior to the start of fall classes, the board approved a plan for reopening school in light of the highly contagious virus, choosing to require masking only for students K-5th grade in particular settings. That plan put the District in stark contrast to all other school districts in the Bitterroot Valley, none of which require any masking, regardless of age. While most school districts in the county seem to be echoing the sentiments of Governor Greg Gianforte, who has advocated control of the pandemic through “personal responsibility,” the Hamilton School District has tried to straddle a somewhat unwieldy divide. Now, as cases of Covid in the valley and the incidents of childhood infection are on the rise, the district has assembled a Covid Response Committee, comprised of school administrators and with the assistance of area medical professionals.

