Governor Kathy Hochul Announces #VaxtoSchool Campaign to Drive COVID-19 Vaccination Rates Among School-Aged New Yorkers Statewide

Cover picture for the article#VaxtoSchool Pop-Up Sites to Open in Areas with Low COVID-19 Vaccination Rates Among 12 to 17-Year-Olds and #VaxtoSchool Buses to Provide Mobile Vaccinations. SUNY and CUNY Announce the Integration of the State's Excelsior Pass for Back-To-Campus, Proof of Vaccine Efforts. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of the multi-faceted...

