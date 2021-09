Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Leona A. (Whisennand) Ekstrom, 78, passed away Aug. 27, 2021, at Libby Care Center in Libby, Montana. Born March 30, 1943 in Portland, Oregon to Herman E. and Catherine J. (Bredenbroker) Whisennand. The family moved to Plains where Leona graduated from...