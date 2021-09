LaVerne Marlene Shanks, 86, Highgate, passed away Monday, Aug.30, 2021, at the University of Columbia Hospital. She was born Feb. 26, 1935, to Lee Fredrick and Kathryn Elizabeth (Sneedle) Schmelz, in Jefferson County. She was united in marriage to Stanley Shanks, in 1983, in Highgate. LaVerne attended the Highgate Baptist...