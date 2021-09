Isabelle Paul has led the good fight for years as commander of the Order of St. John. I’d seen her for years, at this or that event. Posture ramrod straight, her jet-black hair with its distinctive white streak swept up in a French twist, and the sleeves. The sleeves, invariably fashioned with tiny puffs along the shoulder seams. And it was those sleeves I was most curious about. I finally met Isabelle Paul for lunch, mostly to talk to her about the charitable Order of St. John, of which she is commander.