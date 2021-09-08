CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

“Keep Colorado Wild” pass and free state park access for Purple Heart recipients go into effect

Alamosa Valley Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — Two laws passed last session to make it easier for Coloradans to access state parks and recreation areas go into effect today. SB21-249, sponsored by Representatives Kerry Tipper and Perry Will, creates a discounted Keep Colorado Wild Pass to increase access to and funding for Colorado’s state parks and public lands. HB21-1116, sponsored by Representatives David Ortiz and Richard Holtorf, allows Colorado veterans with purple heart license plates and their passengers free entry to state parks and recreation areas.

