CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Mcdonald’s Launches Its Vegan McPlant Burger in the UK

By Nicole Axworthy
vegnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month, global fast-food chain McDonald’s will debut its highly anticipated plant-based burger, the McPlant, at select locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Developed in partnership with vegan brand Beyond Meat, the McPlant features a Beyond Meat patty with ketchup, mustard, vegan special sauce, onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and vegan cheese on a vegan sesame-seed bun. McDonald’s has confirmed that the burger will be cooked on a separate grill and use dedicated utensils for its plant-based offerings. The burger has been certified vegan by the country’s Vegetarian Society.

vegnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Cheese#Beyond Meat#Impossible Burger#Food Drink#Uk#Vegetarian Society#European#Whopper#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
Country
Denmark
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy