Mcdonald’s Launches Its Vegan McPlant Burger in the UK

This month, global fast-food chain McDonald’s will debut its highly anticipated plant-based burger, the McPlant, at select locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Developed in partnership with vegan brand Beyond Meat, the McPlant features a Beyond Meat patty with ketchup, mustard, vegan special sauce, onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and vegan cheese on a vegan sesame-seed bun. McDonald’s has confirmed that the burger will be cooked on a separate grill and use dedicated utensils for its plant-based offerings. The burger has been certified vegan by the country’s Vegetarian Society.