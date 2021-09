Sevierville, TN - Robert Ireson Miller, age 82 passed away on August 28, 2021, in Sevierville, Tennessee, where he and wife Sandy lived for 5 years. Bob and Sandy (Oberholtzer) celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on August 14. Bob worked for 40 years for General Motors and retired in 2005. After retirement he and Sandy RV'd across the United States.