Atwater - Sandra King, 70 of Atwater went to be with the lord August 15, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Leanord and Thelma Varrecchia. She is survived by her husband Alan King, son Aaron King, her sisters Janet and Kathy Varrecchia, mother in law Shirley King, as well as her sister in laws Pamela Christopher and Linda (Wayne) Havens.