Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes Ravenna Chapel. Cleveland - Lindsey Marie (Brooks) Fakadej, 42 of Cleveland and formerly of Ravenna, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday September 4, 2021 at the Regency Hospital Cleveland East in Warrensville, Hts., Ohio. On April 28, 1979 Lindsey was born in Ravenna, Ohio to Harold F. Brooks and Suzanne Beth (McRobie) Stacy. While in Ravenna, she was a member of Immaculate Conception Church where she sang in the choir. Lindsey was working as a waitress for Cracker Barrell in Willoughby, Ohio. Survivors include her husband Marcus LJ Fakadej whom she married August 16, 2015, her children Corey Michael Brooks, Julieanna Marie Walls, her father and mother Harold "Hal" and Julieann Brooks and her brothers, Joshua A (Michelle) Brooks of Kent, Aaron Michael (Tanja) Brooks of Ingolstadt, Germany Brandon Stephen (Ashlea) Brooks of Ravenna, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Suzanne Beth Stacy. In honoring her request cremation has taken place. Memorial calling hours will be Friday September 10, 2021 from 5-8 PM at the Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes Ravenna Chapel. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Church on Saturday September 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Condolences and memories of Lindsey may be shared with her family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.