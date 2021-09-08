CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

ELZA: Difference between Democrats, Republicans

Valdosta Daily Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was teaching, my students always complained that there were no differences between Democrats and Republicans. They said the candidates were just the same old white guys talking about the same old issues. There was no zing in the campaigns, no excitement. The positions of the candidates were always centered around the middle and that was boring. They overlooked one fundamental difference between the two parties.

www.valdostadailytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Health And Safety#Texas Legislature#Libertarians#American#Puritans#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Guardian

The Texas county that explains why Republicans are terrified

I’m writing from my hotel room in scorching-hot Sugar Land, Texas, a city that’s just south-west of Houston, where I’m doing some reporting for our ongoing series this summer about gerrymandering. Stay tuned for more details on that story, and you can read the first, second and third pieces in our series in the meantime.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Democrats wanted Trump gone. Now they want him on the ballot.

LOS ANGELES — Democrats are growing confident that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) will prevail in Tuesday's recall election, averting political disaster by energizing liberal voters. Across the country his party is paying close attention to how he's doing it: Warning Democrats that if they stay home, Donald Trump and his agenda will prevail.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Biden takes his shot

President Biden says he's met the enemy — and it's America's unvaccinated. The big picture: The majority of U.S. sentiment may be with him. But Biden's still taking a major political risk, and he and his team know it. He's testing business leaders' resolve, putting Democrats' standing in swing states and districts on the line ahead of 2022's midterm elections and tempting a tsunami of litigation over new requirements that could touch 100 million Americans.
Congress & CourtsBangor Daily News

Supreme Court rules on abortion after Congress defaults

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. The U.S. Supreme Court just sent a strong signal that it could soon change its collective mind and rule that a woman has no...
Texas Statephillytrib.com

Texas's abortion law is a nightmare for women - and a warning to the nation

Texas’s newly imposed anti-abortion law combines the viciousness of flat-out abortion bans and the MAGA crowd’s penchant for bullying and harassment. The law prohibits abortions six weeks after a woman’s last period, putting her well-being and life choices under the thumb of the state. Republicans intend to enforce the law by incentivizing people to make claims against anyone assisting a woman to obtain such an abortion by offering a $10,000 bounty. Without any state enforcement, the ability of plaintiffs to challenge the law is limited.
Presidential ElectionSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Voting is free speech, mustn’t be legislatively restricted

Regarding “After voters embraced mail ballots, GOP states tighten rules” (Sept. 2): It’s suggested that by restricting mail-in ballots elderly voters would be hurt the most, but the restrictions include many others who prefer not to vote in person for any number of reasons. By adopting former President Donald Trump’s big lie that the election was stolen, Republicans have successfully promoted this and other new laws restricting voting opportunities in most states.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Breyer’s airbrushed portrayal of the judicial process

Could the timing of Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer’s new book be any worse? It’s hard to imagine. Breyer’s latest — an earnest testament to the nonpartisanship and professionalism of his conservative colleagues — comes on the heels of the decision by five of them to let a blatantly unconstitutional Texas abortion law take effect.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times-Herald

Our View: Abortion: Court ruling hurts democratic process

When the U.S. Supreme Court declined last week to strike down a Texas law that allowed citizens to sue other citizens who might help a person have an abortion, it put the law in the hands of those not democratically elected to enforce it. That’s bad for democracy and threatens...
Presidential ElectionCBS News

In speech taking on Trump, Christie calls on Republicans to renounce conspiracy theories and discredit extremists "in our midst"

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who was once a close adviser to former President Trump, told Republicans gathered at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Thursday evening that the party must "face the realities of the 2020 election," discredit the "extremists in our midst" and "renounce the conspiracy theories." While...
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

John Roberts Apologizes for Laughing When GOP Rep. Says Biden Admin. Should Own Afghanistan Missteps: ‘I Do Not Expect That Will Happen’

Fox News Anchor John Roberts apologized on air to Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) and viewers of America Reports for a poorly timed chuckle. Waltz had expressed his desire for the Biden administration to take accountability on its handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The former Green Beret was speaking...
Lawkut.org

UT Law Professor Says Courts Likely To Uphold Vaccine Mandates When Challenged

Many institutions in Texas and beyond have issued COVID-19 vaccination mandates for employees, even as Gov. Greg Abbott has banned such mandates by government entities in Texas. But a Texas constitutional scholar writes that officials hesitating to impose mandates for fear of legal action may find the courts more sympathetic...
Texas StateSentinel

Texas, abortion and the Constitution

Last week, this column addressed state nullification and secession under the U.S. Constitution. It argued, in effect, that when the government fails to protect fundamental liberties or actively assaults them — as it has done in the past 18 months under the guise of public health — the states and individuals can peacefully ignore the government and, if necessary, leave it.
California StatePosted by
Newsweek

Gavin Newsom's California Recall Election Odds Slashed Days Before Crucial Vote

California Governor Gavin Newsom is on course to defeat the recall effort on September 14 after his odds of beating the attempt to remove him were slashed over the past week. Bookmakers Betfair, which operates the world's largest online betting exchange, puts Newsom's odds of remaining in office at 1/8, while the odds that he is removed from office now stand at 4/1 on Sunday, September 12. This was a slight decline on odds offered on Saturday, which were 1/18 for him to remain in office and 6/1 for him to be removed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy