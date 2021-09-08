Newsom put himself in recall danger
A week from now we’ll know – maybe – whether Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of a state utterly dominated by the Democratic Party, will lose his job. If the recall election is as close as polls indicated just a few weeks ago, it might be weeks before the final verdict on Newsom and his governorship is delivered. However, as the month-long voting period nears an end, more recent polls, including one from the Public Policy Institute of California, and initial voter turnout data imply that Newsom is likely to prevail.www.ivpressonline.com
