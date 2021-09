America is approaching the 20th anniversary of 9/11, one of the darkest days in U.S. history. While the story has been told and retold each September 11th, there are always new perspectives to observe and learn from regarding this tragic day. Bill Hemmer joins to discuss his new Fox Nation special airing Sunday, September 5th called “The Lost Calls of 9/11.” Following the events of that day, a man in Houston, Texas purchased used computer equipment and when he took the machine home and plugged it in he was shocked to discover it contained 103 never-heard-before calls from a trading room floor just across the street from the World Trade Center on the morning of September 11th. Bill explains how the calls tell a story of Americans seeing an attack unfold before their eyes and the emotional calls of men and women calling their families and loved ones and how the withdrawal from Afghanistan sets the stage for terror to potentially return to that same region where Al-Qaeda hatched the 9/11 terror attack.