Carma NaDean Mikkelson Jensen, 86 passed away peacefully September 1, 2021 with her children by her side at Laurel Groves Assisted Living in Nephi, Utah. She was born in Fountain Green, Utah to Nekolie Christian and Mary Luella Holman Mikkelson on January 17, 1935. She was the youngest of ten children. Carma graduated from Moroni High School. She married her sweetheart Dean Allen Jensen Oct. 7, 1955 in the Manti Temple. Together they raised a wonderful family. They lived in Moroni and worked side by side in the Jensen’s Grocery Store. Carma was a wonderful homemaker, cooked many wonderful meals and kept a beautiful yard. She was kind and sweet to everyone. She loved her family with all her heart. She especially loved all her grandkids and loved all the new babies.