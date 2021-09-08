CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecasting the length-of-stay of pediatric patients in hospitals: a scoping review

By Natália B. Medeiros
BioMed Central
 5 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 938 (2021) Cite this article. Healthcare management faces complex challenges in allocating hospital resources, and predicting patients’ length-of-stay (LOS) is critical in effectively managing those resources. This work aims to map approaches used to forecast the LOS of Pediatric Patients in Hospitals (LOS–P) and patients’ populations and environments used to develop the models.

