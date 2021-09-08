CONTACT: Donna Oracion, College Development Director, 575-624-7403. ENMU-ROSWELL COMMUNITY COLLEGE BOARD TO HOLD VIRTUAL MEETING. The Branch Community College Board of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, September 22 at 4 p.m. The board will act upon business so presented and may meet in closed session. The meeting will be available for viewing/participating online. The agenda will be available at least 72 hours before the meeting and posted on ENMU-Roswell’s website at www.roswell.enmu.edu.