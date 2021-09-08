Excitonic wave-packet evolution in a two-orbital Hubbard model chain: A real-time real-space study

Motivated by experimental developments introducing the concept of spin-orbit separation, we study the real-space time evolution of an excitonic wave-packet using a two-orbital Hubbard model. The exciton is created by exciting an electron from a lower energy half-filled orbital to a higher energy empty orbital. We carry out the real-time dynamics of the resulting excitonic wave-packet, using the time-dependent density matrix renormalization group method. We find clear evidence of charge-spin and spin-orbit separation in real-space, by tracking the time evolution of local observables. We show that the velocity of the orbiton can be tuned by varying the inter-orbital interactions. We also present a comparative study of a hole (in one orbital) and exciton (in two orbitals) dynamics in one-dimensional systems. Moreover, we analyze the dynamics of an exciton with spin-flip excitation, where we observe fractionalized spinons induced by Hund's interaction.