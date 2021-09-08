Band crossover and magnetic phase diagram of high-Tc superconducting compound Ba2CuO4-δ

We present the influences of electronic and magnetic correlations and doping evolution on the groundstate properties of recently discovered superconductor Ba$_{2}$CuO$_{4-\delta}$ by utilizing the Kotliar-Ruckenstein slave boson method. Starting with an effective two-orbital Hubbard model (Scalapino {\it et al.} Phys. Rev. {\bf B 99}, 224515 (2019)), we demonstrate that with increasing doping concentration, the paramagnetic (PM) system evolves from two-band character to single-band ones around the electron filling n=2.5, with the band nature of the $d_{3z^{2}-r^{2}}$ and $d_{x^{2}-y^{2}}$ orbitals to the $d_{x^{2}-y^{2}}$ orbital, slightly affected when the electronic correlation U varies from 2 to 4 eV. Considering the magnetic correlations, the system displays one antiferromagnetically metallic (AFM) phase in $2.