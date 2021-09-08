How to Grow and Care for Lemon Button Ferns

If you’ve struggled to keep a fern alive indoors before (we’re looking at you maidenhair fern), then the lemon button fern (Nephrolepis cordifolia 'Duffii') may just be the plant for you. The lemon button fern is a dwarf variety of the common Boston fern and goes by many names including button sword fern, erect sword fern, little-leaved sword fern, and fishbone fern. This adorably compact fern is known for being resilient and less finicky than some of its relatives, and its small size makes it perfect for growing indoors. Plus the small leaves of the lemon button fern give off a faint lemony scent during the spring and summer months, making it a refreshing addition to any home.