Remote state preparation by multiple observers using a single copy of a two-qubit entangled state

We consider a scenario of remote state preparation of qubits where a single copy of an entangled state is shared between Alice and several Bobs who sequentially perform unsharp single-particle measurements. We show that a substantial number of Bobs can optimally and reliably prepare the qubit in Alice's lab exceeding the classical realm. There can be at most 16 Bobs in a sequence when the state is chosen from the equatorial circle of the Bloch sphere. In general, depending upon the choice of a circle from the Bloch sphere, the optimum number of Bobs ranges from 12 for the worst choice, to become remarkably very large corresponding to circles in the polar regions, in case of an initially shared maximally entangled state. We further show that the bound on the number of observers successful in implementing remote state preparation is higher for maximally entangled initial states than that for non-maximally entangled initial states.