Multipartite quantum correlations in the frustrated and nonfrustrated phases of a tunable triangular Ising system

We study the multipartite quantum correlation (MQC) in a quantum transverse Ising model with the tunable triangular configuration. It is found that the anisotropic coupling can modulate the MQC in the frustrated phase and the MQC combined with its susceptibility can distinguish the frustrated and the nonfrustrated regimes in the ground state. Furthermore, we analyze the correlation properties at finite temperatures, where the MQC in the nonfrustrated phase is high at zero temperature but thermally fragile, which stems from the competition of the eigenvectors in the thermal state. Interestingly, in the frustrated phase, there is a trade-off relation between high quantum correlation and strong thermal robustness by tuning the anisotropic interactions, where the MQC can attain to a relatively higher value and have the well robustness to temperature at the same time. In addition, an experimental scheme for the MQC modulation via anisotropic coupling is discussed in the system of cold atoms trapped in an optical lattice.