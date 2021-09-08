22441 Cabin Point Rd, Sussex, VA 23842

Welcome to this Beautiful rancher situated on over an Acre of Land. This well maintained home features 3 Spacious Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. The Back Yard is fenced in!! The Country Style Big Front Porch is So Relaxing and ready for a New Homeowner to Make New Memories. New AC Unit with Warranty!! The family room is Huge with Laminate Hardwood Flooring!! Kitchen has lots of Oak Custom Cabinets, Pantry and Plenty of Storage. Large Eat in Kitchen!! Don't Miss Out on This Beautiful Rancher, It wont last long!! SELLERS will review Offers as they come in.