Joe Starkey: T.J. Watt blinked, but there's only one way he can really lose

Our short national nightmare is over. T.J. Watt returned to Steelers practice Wednesday — without a new contract — and is on track to play Sunday at Buffalo. If Watt is smart, he’ll sign his new contract before then, even if it’s not “fully guaranteed” beyond the first season. He’ll take the Steelers’ best offer, because it might well make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. Certainly among the top few.