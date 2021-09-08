Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 8 September 2021

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast SDF Number 251 Issued at 2200Z on 08 Sep 2021 IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 07/2100Z to 08/2100Z: Solar activity has been at low levels for the past 24 hours. The largest solar event of the period was a C8 event observed at 08/1730Z from Region 2866 (S18E07). There are currently 5 numbered sunspot regions on the disk.