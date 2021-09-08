CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, IL

Hillsboro tames Pana's offense 1-0

By Lede AI Sports Desk
Pantagraph
 5 days ago

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Hillsboro shutout Pana 1-0 in Illinois boys soccer on September 7. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first half. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

pantagraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Hillsboro, IL
Sports
City
Hillsboro, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Pana, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scorestream

Comments / 0

Community Policy