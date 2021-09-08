Tamara Tennison

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, are continuing to get better after battling COVID-19. Their son, Jonathan, credits the many prayers on their behalf. “All of those prayer warriors, I can tell you one thing: I don’t know what all of the complications are with COVID, I don’t know all of the science that took place to bring them back, but I’m betting on prayer. I know. I am a witness on the power of prayers,” he said. On the Rainbow Push Coaltion broadcast on Saturday, Jonathan Jackson thanked the community for their love and support as his parents continue to recover. He said his father, Rev. Jackson is receiving occupational therapy at a rehabilitation center. His mom, Jacqueline, is resting at home, and he says she has her sense of humor back.