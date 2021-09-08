CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Tamara Tennison

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTamara Lee Tennison, 47, Bland, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at University Hospital in Columbia. She was born July 17, 1974, to Edward T. and Felicia (Johnston) Meyer in Perryville. She was united in marriage to Benton Tennison Nov. 10, 2019, in Gerald. Tamara enjoyed spending time with family...

Chicago, IL

Rev. Jesse Jackson And Wife Jacqueline Continue Recovery From COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, are continuing to get better after battling COVID-19. Their son, Jonathan, credits the many prayers on their behalf. "All of those prayer warriors, I can tell you one thing: I don't know what all of the complications are with COVID,...
