Early in the morning, on September 6, 2021, Lowell F Clark passed peacefully from this life to be reunited with loved ones on the other side of the veil. It is a fitting tribute that his life ended on Labor Day because his life was one of constant labor, effort devoted to serving his family, his community, and his Heavenly Father. He learned at a very young age the value of hard work — one of his earliest memories was of going with his mother to carry buckets of water to their home from a well.