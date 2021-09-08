CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Lowell F Clark

Standard-Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in the morning, on September 6, 2021, Lowell F Clark passed peacefully from this life to be reunited with loved ones on the other side of the veil. It is a fitting tribute that his life ended on Labor Day because his life was one of constant labor, effort devoted to serving his family, his community, and his Heavenly Father. He learned at a very young age the value of hard work — one of his earliest memories was of going with his mother to carry buckets of water to their home from a well.

www.standard.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Obituaries
State
Wyoming State
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
State
Utah State
City
Provo, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ

Comments / 0

Community Policy