Roy – Beverly Fay Green passed away at her home on Monday, September 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Fay was born June 7, 1932, in Ogden, Utah to Arlin and Hilda Wakefield. She grew up in Grouse Creek where she attended grade school. At the age of 14, her family moved into Washington Terrace. She graduated from Weber High in 1950.