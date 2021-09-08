WOODROW WILSON NEW

Woodrow (Woody) Wilson New, was born on August 8, 1918, to John Calvin New and Linnie Magnolia Cook in Soda Springs, Bannock County, Idaho. Woody graduated from Davis High School, class of 1936, in Kaysville, Utah. He was drafted into service for the United States Army Co B 314th Engr C Bn, in WWII and served in the China-Burma-India Theater with the Chinese Combat Command. He was a Construction Foreman for twenty-seven months and supervised one battalion of 500 enlisted Chinese Soldiers, with the task of building bridges. He also worked with demolition teams destroying bridges and railroad equipment to prevent capture by the Japanese. Woody received two Bronze Star medals and was Honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant.