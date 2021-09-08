Faculty and Staff: Student Attendance and Early Alert Application Announcement

After a successful pilot in the spring 2021 semester, the Student Success Attendance and Early Alert system has been implemented during the fall 2021 semester as a means to support student success. While the system will be primarily used by course instructors teaching first-year courses with General Education attributes FYS, FYW, FYOC, and FYDT, the system can be accessed by any instructor on campus teaching in the regular and/or special terms. The system will replace all notice of academic difficulty forms.