Scranton, PA

11th Annual Downtown Scavenger Hunt Winners Announced

scranton.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 2 through 3, The University of Scranton’s Office of Community Relations hosted its 11th Annual Scavenger Hunt in downtown Scranton, offering students an opportunity to explore the City of Scranton, including businesses, historical sites, landmarks, and murals. For many incoming University students, this event is their first chance to explore the downtown. This year it fell on First Friday and the first day of La Festa Italiana.

