CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nampa, ID

Irrigation season comes to an end September 15

cityofnampa.us
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 15 to coincide with the canal water delivery shut-off date for Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District. Pioneer Irrigation District is scheduled to end its season September 17, but our irrigation system is dependent on the full-service water delivery system from all three irrigation districts to function properly.

cityofnampa.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nampa, ID
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Nampa, ID
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation System#Drought#Weather

Comments / 0

Community Policy