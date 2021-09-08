Irrigation season comes to an end September 15
The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 15 to coincide with the canal water delivery shut-off date for Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District. Pioneer Irrigation District is scheduled to end its season September 17, but our irrigation system is dependent on the full-service water delivery system from all three irrigation districts to function properly.cityofnampa.us
