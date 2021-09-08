Matt Bryant in Concert

Our Live on the Plaza series moves outdoors for our September performance! This show will be outdoors with limited capacity and seating will be two person pod seating. Registration required. Matthew Bryant is a composer, multi-instrumentalist, music technologist, and multimedia artist. Bryant is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he teaches music technology and directs the Computer Music Ensemble. LOCATION: Children's Patio Visit hooverlibrary.org for more information.