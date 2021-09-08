Landsat 9 Commissioning and Operations Phases after Launch

This graphic displays the activities that start as soon as the Landsat 9 satellite is launched. During the 100-day commissioning phase, NASA monitors all aspects of the spacecraft as it travels towards its final orbit height of 705 km (438 mi.) above the Earth. Spacecraft calibration and maneuvers are conducted and verified throughout the commissioning phase to ensure that all systems are operating nominally. At 100 days, ownership of the Landsat 9 mission is transferred to the USGS which begins the operations phase.