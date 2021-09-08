CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Landsat 9 Commissioning and Operations Phases after Launch

U.S. Geological Survey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis graphic displays the activities that start as soon as the Landsat 9 satellite is launched. During the 100-day commissioning phase, NASA monitors all aspects of the spacecraft as it travels towards its final orbit height of 705 km (438 mi.) above the Earth. Spacecraft calibration and maneuvers are conducted and verified throughout the commissioning phase to ensure that all systems are operating nominally. At 100 days, ownership of the Landsat 9 mission is transferred to the USGS which begins the operations phase.

www.usgs.gov

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Plar#Mthr#The Landsat 9 Mission#The Landsat Missions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Community Policy