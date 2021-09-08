CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Bristol, Tennessee man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

By Washington County News
Southwest Virginia Today
 4 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee man has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. Jacob Ernest Wayne Norton, 23, was arrested after an investigation that started when the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspected child pornography being sent through a SnapChat account, according to a news release from the SCSO.

swvatoday.com

