St. Thomas Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Lemon and Mary Streets in Eustis, is happy to announce the arrival of their new rector, Fr. Matthew Perreault. He and his wife, Linzie, have just moved to the area from Calgary, Canada and are anxious to become integrated into the community. Fr. Matthew will be celebrating his first service at St. Thomas on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.