This week in American history

Sept. 5, 1774, the first session of the Continental Congress convenes at Carpenter’s Hall in Philadelphia. Fifty-six delegates from all the colonies except Georgia drafted a declaration of rights and grievances. Patrick Henry, George Washington and John Adams were among the delegates. This date in 1847, the outlaw Jesse Woodson James was born in Clay County, Missouri, and Sam Houston is elected President of the Republic of Texas on Sept. 5, 1836. Did you know Texas was an independent republic until it became the 28th state in the United States in 1945?