Hudson, CO

Weld County NEWS RELEASE

hudsoncolorado.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. FULL-SCALE EMERGENCY EXERCISE TO TAKE PLACE COUNTY-WIDE ON SEPTEMBER 30TH. WELD COUNTY, CO — Travelers along Highway 52 west of I-25 as well as those on WCR 41 and WCR 50 ½ near LaSalle may see increased first responder activity as Weld County and multiple municipal, law and fire...

#Emergency Preparedness#Exercise#Weld County News#P O Box#Wcr#Weld County Government#Covid

