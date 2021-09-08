Reduced models of unidirectional flows in compliant rectangular ducts at finite Reynolds number

Soft hydraulics, which addresses the interaction between an internal flow and a compliant conduit, is a central problem in microfluidics. We analyze Newtonian fluid flow in a rectangular duct with a soft top wall at steady state. The resulting fluid--structure interaction (FSI) is formulated for both vanishing and finite flow inertia. At the leading-order in the small aspect ratio, the lubrication approximation implies that the pressure only varies in the streamwise direction. Meanwhile, the compliant wall's slenderness makes the fluid--solid interface behave like a Winkler foundation, with the displacement fully determined by the local pressure. Coupling flow and deformation and averaging across the cross-section leads to a one-dimensional reduced model. In the case of vanishing flow inertia, an effective deformed channel height is defined rigorously to eliminate the spanwise dependence of the deformation. It is shown that a previously-used averaged height concept is an acceptable approximation. From the one-dimensional model, a friction factor and the corresponding Poiseuille number are derived. Unlike the rigid duct case, the Poiseuille number for a compliant duct is not constant but varies in the streamwise direction. Compliance can increase the Poiseuille number by a factor of up to four. The model for finite flow inertia is obtained by assuming a parabolic vertical variation of the streamwise velocity. To satisfy the displacement constraints along the edges of the channel, weak tension is introduced in the streamwise direction to regularize the Winkler-foundation-like model. Matched asymptotic solutions of the regularized model are derived.