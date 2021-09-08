Radiative thermal diode via hyperbolic metamaterials

Hyperbolic metamaterials (HMMs) support propagating waves with arbitrarily large wavevectors over broad spectral ranges, and are uniquely valuable for engineering radiative thermal transport in the near field. Here, by employing a rational design approach based on the electromagnetic local density of states, we demonstrate the ability of HMMs to substantially rectify radiative heat flow. Our idea is to establish a forward-biased scenario where the two HMM-based terminals of a thermal diode feature overlapped hyperbolic bands which result in a large heat current, and suppress the reverse heat flow by creating spectrally mismatched density of states as the temperature bias is flipped. As an example, we present a few high-performance thermal diodes by pairing HMMs made of polar dielectrics and metal-to-insulator transition (MIT) materials in the form of periodic nanowire arrays, and considering three representative kinds of substrates. Upon optimization, we theoretically achieve a rectification ratio of 324 at a 100 nm gap, which remains greater than 148 for larger gap sizes up to 1 um over a wide temperature range. The maximum rectification represents an almost 1000-fold increase compared to a bulk diode using the same materials, and is twice that of state-of-the-art designs. Our work highlights the potential of HMMs for rectifying radiative heat flow, and may find applications in advanced thermal management and energy conversion systems.