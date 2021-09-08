Rydberg Quantum Wires for Maximum Independent Set Problems with Nonplanar and High-Degree Graphs

One prominent application of near-term quantum computing devices is to solve combinatorial optimization such as non-deterministic polynomial-time hard (NP-hard) problems. Here we present experiments with Rydberg atoms to solve one of the NP-hard problems, the maximum independent set (MIS) of graphs. We introduce the Rydberg quantum wire scheme with auxiliary atoms to engineer long-ranged networks of qubit atoms. Three-dimensional (3D) Rydberg-atom arrays are constructed, overcoming the intrinsic limitations of two-dimensional arrays. We demonstrate Kuratowski subgraphs and a six-degree graph, which are the essentials of non-planar and high-degree graphs. Their MIS solutions are obtained by realizing a programmable quantum simulator with the quantum-wired 3D arrays. Our construction provides a way to engineer many-body entanglement, taking a step toward quantum advantages in combinatorial optimization.