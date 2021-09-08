CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Realizability of tropical pluri-canonical divisors

By Felix Röhrle, Johannes Schwab
 5 days ago

Consider a pair consisting of an abstract tropical curve and an effective divisor from the linear system associated to $k$ times the canonical divisor for $k \in \bZ_{\geq 1}$. In this article we give a purely combinatorial criterion to determine if such a pair arises as the tropicalization of a pair consisting of a smooth algebraic curve over a non-Archimedean field with algebraically closed residue field of characteristic~0 together with an effective pluri-canonical divisor. To do so, we introduce tropical normalized covers as special instances of tropical Hurwitz covers and reduce the realizability problem for pluri-canonical divisors to the realizability problem for normalized covers. Our main result generalizes the work of Möller-Ulirsch-Werner on realizability of tropical canonical divisors and incorporates the recent progress on compactifications of strata of $k$-differentials in the work of Bainbridge-Chen-Gendron-Grushevsky-Möller.

#Divisor#Canonical#M Ller Ulirsch Werner#Ag#Geometric Topology
