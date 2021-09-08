Weak saturation of multipartite hypergraphs

Given $q$-uniform hypergraphs ($q$-graphs) $F,G$ and $H$, where $G$ is a spanning subgraph of $F$, $G$ is called weakly $H$-saturated in $F$ if the edges in $E(F)\setminus E(G)$ admit an ordering $e_1,\dots, e_k$ so that for all $i\in [k]$ the hypergraph $G\cup \{e_1,\dots,e_i\}$ contains an isomorphic copy of $H$ which in turn contains the edge $e_i$. The weak saturation number of $H$ in $F$ is the smallest size of an $H$-weakly saturated subgraph of $F$. Weak saturation was introduced by Bollobás in 1968, but despite decades of study our understanding of it is still limited. The main difficulty lies in proving lower bounds on weak saturation numbers, which typically withstands combinatorial methods and requires arguments of algebraic or geometrical nature.