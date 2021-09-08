CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Parameterizing and Simulating from Causal Models

By Robin J. Evans, Vanessa Didelez
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Many statistical problems in causal inference involve a probability distribution other than the one from which data are actually observed; as an additional complication, the object of interest is often a marginal quantity of this other probability distribution. This creates many practical complications for statistical inference, even where the problem is non-parametrically identified. Naïve attempts to specify a model parametrically can lead to unwanted consequences such as incompatible parametric assumptions or the so-called `g-null paradox'. As a consequence it is difficult to perform likelihood-based inference, or even to simulate from the model in a general way.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#Causal Models#Statistics Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy