Mathematics

An approximation to steady-state of M/Ph/n+M queue

By Xinghu Jin, Guodong Pang, Lihu Xu, Xin Xu
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

In this paper, we develop a stochastic algorithm based on Euler-Maruyama scheme to approximate the invariant measure of the limiting multidimensional diffusion of the $M/Ph/n+M$ queue. Specifically, we prove a non-asymptotic error bound between the invariant measures of the approximate model from the algorithm and the limiting diffusion of the queueing model. Our result also provides an approximation to the steady-state of the prelimit diffusion-scaled queueing processes in the Halfin-Whitt regime given the well established interchange of limits property.

#Approximation#Queue#Math#Inequalities#The Algorithm#M Ph N M#Malliavian
