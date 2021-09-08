Existence and regularity results for a class of parabolic problems with double phase flux of variable growth

We study the homogeneous Dirichlet problem for the equation \[ u_t-\operatorname{div}\left((a(z)\vert

abla u\vert ^{p(z)-2}+b(z)\vert

abla u\vert ^{q(z)-2})

abla u\right)=f\quad \text{in $Q_T=\Omega\times (0,T)$}, \] where $\Omega\subset \mathbb{R}^N$, $N\geq 2$, is a bounded domain with $\partial\Omega \in C^2$. The variable exponents $p$, $q$ and the nonnegative modulating coefficients $a$, $b$ are given Lipschitz-continuous functions of the argument $z=(x,t)\in Q_T$. It is assumed that $\frac{2N}{N+2}