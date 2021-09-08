Multivariate, Heteroscedastic Empirical Bayes via Nonparametric Maximum Likelihood

Multivariate, heteroscedastic errors complicate statistical inference in many large-scale denoising problems. Empirical Bayes is attractive in such settings, but standard parametric approaches rest on assumptions about the form of the prior distribution which can be hard to justify and which introduce unnecessary tuning parameters. We extend the nonparametric maximum likelihood estimator (NPMLE) for Gaussian location mixture densities to allow for multivariate, heteroscedastic errors. NPMLEs estimate an arbitrary prior by solving an infinite-dimensional, convex optimization problem; we show that this convex optimization problem can be tractably approximated by a finite-dimensional version. We introduce a dual mixture density whose modes contain the atoms of every NPMLE, and we leverage the dual both to show non-uniqueness in multivariate settings as well as to construct explicit bounds on the support of the NPMLE.